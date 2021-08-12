See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Julie Caldwell, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julie Caldwell, NP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (39)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Julie Caldwell, NP

Julie Caldwell, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Julie Caldwell works at The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 400 in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Compare with other Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carrie Cole, FNP-C
Carrie Cole, FNP-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Carl Bowman Jr, AGACNP-BC
Carl Bowman Jr, AGACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Jack, FNP-BC
Lisa Jack, FNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Julie Caldwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frist Clinic - Patterson St
    2400 Patterson St Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 342-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Caldwell?

    Aug 12, 2021
    Very professional, answers questions thoroughly and connects well with patients.
    Donna W — Aug 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Caldwell, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Caldwell, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Caldwell to family and friends

    Julie Caldwell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Caldwell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Caldwell, NP.

    About Julie Caldwell, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013992106
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Caldwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Caldwell works at The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 400 in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Julie Caldwell’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Julie Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Caldwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Caldwell, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.