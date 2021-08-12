Julie Caldwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Caldwell, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Julie Caldwell, NP
Julie Caldwell, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Julie Caldwell works at
Julie Caldwell's Office Locations
Frist Clinic - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, answers questions thoroughly and connects well with patients.
About Julie Caldwell, NP
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013992106
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Caldwell accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Caldwell works at
39 patients have reviewed Julie Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Caldwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.