Judith Canaday, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Judith Canaday, CRNP

Judith Canaday, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Easton, PA. 

Judith Canaday works at LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology - Palmer Township in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Judith Canaday's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology - Palmer Township
    3701 Corriere Rd, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 591-7170
  2. 2
    LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology-Easton
    2401 Northampton St Ste 200, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 884-1389

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling
Treatment frequency



Treatment frequency
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2020
    I have been going to Judith Canaday for a long time. She is very caring, happy to take the time to talk with me and answer my questions. I highly recommend her!
    Sharon — Jan 28, 2020
    About Judith Canaday, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013023811
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University School of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Canaday, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Canaday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Judith Canaday has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Judith Canaday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Judith Canaday works at LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology - Palmer Township in Easton, PA. View the full address on Judith Canaday’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Judith Canaday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Canaday.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Canaday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Canaday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

