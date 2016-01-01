Dr. Distefano accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judith Distefano, PHD
Overview
Dr. Judith Distefano, PHD is a Psychologist in Plainview, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 160, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 942-0738
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Judith Distefano, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1548368707
Frequently Asked Questions
