Dr. Judith Elson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Elson, OD
Overview of Dr. Judith Elson, OD
Dr. Judith Elson, OD is an Optometrist in Fairfield, CT.
Dr. Elson works at
Dr. Elson's Office Locations
-
1
Opticare Eye Health Centers Inc.1482 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-0055
-
2
Myeyedr.877 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-5585
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elson?
About Dr. Judith Elson, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1043267537
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elson works at
Dr. Elson speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.