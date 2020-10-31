Judith Farrington, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Farrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judith Farrington, LMFT
Overview
Judith Farrington, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Groton, CT.
Judith Farrington works at
Locations
Shoreline Counseling Associates LLC616 Gold Star Hwy, Groton, CT 06340 Directions (860) 449-0200
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Jody off and on over the last five years. She is absolutely incredible. She is warm, empathetic, non-judgemental, and understanding. I have always felt safe and heard with Jody. Even if some of the work we do during the session is difficult and I feel emotionally drained after, I know we did good work, and I always feel better after seeing her. She has helped me so much in so many ways, and I am forever grateful to her. I would recommend her to anyone who is seeking a warm and loving therapist and is looking for the perfect fit.
About Judith Farrington, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1205936390
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Farrington accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Farrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Judith Farrington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Farrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Farrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Farrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.