Judith Farrington, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Judith Farrington, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Groton, CT. 

Judith Farrington works at Shorline Counseling Group in Groton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shoreline Counseling Associates LLC
    616 Gold Star Hwy, Groton, CT 06340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 449-0200
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2020
    I have seen Jody off and on over the last five years. She is absolutely incredible. She is warm, empathetic, non-judgemental, and understanding. I have always felt safe and heard with Jody. Even if some of the work we do during the session is difficult and I feel emotionally drained after, I know we did good work, and I always feel better after seeing her. She has helped me so much in so many ways, and I am forever grateful to her. I would recommend her to anyone who is seeking a warm and loving therapist and is looking for the perfect fit.
    Emma — Oct 31, 2020
    Photo: Judith Farrington, LMFT
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Judith Farrington, LMFT.

    About Judith Farrington, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205936390
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Farrington, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Farrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Judith Farrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Judith Farrington works at Shorline Counseling Group in Groton, CT. View the full address on Judith Farrington’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Judith Farrington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Farrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Farrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Farrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

