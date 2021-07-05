Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foyabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Clarion and Edinboro Universities, Doctor of Nursing Practice.
Dr. Foyabo works at
Dr. Foyabo's Office Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Christian Hlth Ctr311 Winston St, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions (213) 218-2297
-
2
Ultra Healthcare Nursing Solutions, Inc.1370 Valley Vista Dr Ste 200, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 315-3967MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foyabo?
Dr. Foyabo is amazing. I scheduled an appointment at the last moment and she actually called me early. She is very good at technology. Email, text, telemedicine. Dr. Foyabo really knows medicine, she was able to ask me questions that I could answer, and explain the questions I had in a way that I could understand them. She is smart, caring, and wants to build a long-term relationship with you. Dr. Foyabo worked even harder late into the night to get my prescription done and processed. I highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1952764680
Education & Certifications
- Clarion and Edinboro Universities, Doctor of Nursing Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foyabo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foyabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foyabo works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Foyabo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foyabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foyabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foyabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.