Judith Golden-Millsap has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Golden-Millsap, MFT
Overview
Judith Golden-Millsap, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Simi Valley, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1633 Erringer Rd Ste 204, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (818) 907-5856
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Judith Golden-Millsap?
About Judith Golden-Millsap, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1376606004
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Golden-Millsap accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Golden-Millsap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Judith Golden-Millsap. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Golden-Millsap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Golden-Millsap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Golden-Millsap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.