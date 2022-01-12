Overview of Dr. Judith Harrington, PHD

Dr. Judith Harrington, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Fielding Graduate University.



Dr. Harrington works at Associated Neuro and Psychological Specailties in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.