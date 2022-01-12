Dr. Judith Harrington, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Harrington, PHD
Overview of Dr. Judith Harrington, PHD
Dr. Judith Harrington, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Fielding Graduate University.
Dr. Harrington works at
Dr. Harrington's Office Locations
Anps-in1150 Eastport Centre Dr Ste D, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 462-0246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harrington proved to be a good Doctor for my husband. She offers calm and measured answers to your questions. Knowledgeable when offering recommendations and medical conclusions. Very helpful in finding resources for your medical questions.
About Dr. Judith Harrington, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245356112
Education & Certifications
- Sharp Hosp
- Fielding Graduate University
- St. Mary's College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrington accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.