Judith Kern, APNC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Judith Kern, APNC

Judith Kern, APNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Toms River, NJ. 

Judith Kern works at Sam Khorrami, PHD in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Judith Kern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sam Khorrami Ph.d. PC
    328 Commons Way Bldg C, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 240-7111
    • Amerihealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2019
    Great experience ! Judy is personable, takes the time to answer all questions fully, so easy to communicate with. Very happy with Judy.
    — Jul 27, 2019
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194870816
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Kern, APNC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Judith Kern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Judith Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Judith Kern works at Sam Khorrami, PHD in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Judith Kern’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Judith Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Kern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

