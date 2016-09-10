See All Nurse Practitioners in Camden, NJ
Judith Leary, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Judith Leary, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Judith Leary, APN

Judith Leary, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Camden, NJ. 

Judith Leary works at Cooper Surgical Asscociates in Camden, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Lenzi, APN
Jennifer Lenzi, APN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Kelly, APN
Rebecca Kelly, APN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jacquelyn Ross, APN
Jacquelyn Ross, APN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Judith Leary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Surgical Asscociates
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 411, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 963-3577
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Judith Leary?

    Sep 10, 2016
    I felt very comfortable with Dr. Leary. She is a very nice person and a good doctor.
    Jane P in Brooklawn, NJ — Sep 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Judith Leary, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Judith Leary, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Judith Leary to family and friends

    Judith Leary's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Judith Leary

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Judith Leary, APN.

    About Judith Leary, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578866844
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Leary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Judith Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Judith Leary works at Cooper Surgical Asscociates in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Judith Leary’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Judith Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Leary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Judith Leary, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.