Judith Mee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Judith Mee, LPC
Overview
Locations
The Peter C Khoury Memorial Psychiatric Clinic3240 W Britton Rd Ste 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 286-0077
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Judy is compassionate, She never picked sides when a conflict happened to arise with our joint session. She gave us tools to become more effective with our communicating. She is the BEST!
About Judith Mee, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1457403669
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Judith Mee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Mee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Mee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Mee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.