Judith Mee, LPC is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Judith Mee works at The Peter C Khoury Memorial Psychiatric Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Peter C Khoury Memorial Psychiatric Clinic
    3240 W Britton Rd Ste 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 286-0077
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 10, 2020
    Judy is compassionate, She never picked sides when a conflict happened to arise with our joint session. She gave us tools to become more effective with our communicating. She is the BEST!
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457403669
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Mee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Judith Mee works at The Peter C Khoury Memorial Psychiatric Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK.

    3 patients have reviewed Judith Mee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Mee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Mee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

