Judith Paprin accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Paprin, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Judith Paprin, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Somerville, MA.
Judith Paprin works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Judith Paprin, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881754398
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Paprin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

3 patients have reviewed Judith Paprin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Paprin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Paprin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Paprin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.