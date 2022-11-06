Dr. Judith Rosenblum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Judith Rosenblum, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Massapequa, NY.
Locations
Dr Judith Rosenblum627 Broadway Ste 200, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 409-8495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great intuitive gets Me. Barbara. Bayport
About Dr. Judith Rosenblum, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598750853
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.