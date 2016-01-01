Judith Shue accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Shue, FNP-BC
Overview of Judith Shue, FNP-BC
Judith Shue, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Junction, CO.
Judith Shue works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Judith Shue's Office Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Center of Western Colorado2460 Patterson Rd Unit 4, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 245-0990
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Judith Shue?
About Judith Shue, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639524325
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Shue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Judith Shue works at
Judith Shue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Shue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Shue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Shue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.