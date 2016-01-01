Judith Stallings, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Stallings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judith Stallings, PA
Judith Stallings, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750492260
Judith Stallings accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Stallings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
