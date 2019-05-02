Dr. Turian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judith Turian, PHD
Overview
Dr. Judith Turian, PHD is a Psychologist in Victorville, CA.
Dr. Turian works at
Locations
Pine Ridge Treatment Centers Inc.15367 Bonanza Rd Ste A, Victorville, CA 92392 Directions (760) 951-8444
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Turian on and off since 2015. I suffer from depression and talking with her helps me to understand my illness and gives me tools to get through my tough times. I love her connection with God and has helped restore my faith in him. Natalie, her receptionist, is always so kind and helpful. The last thing a patient needs is added stress and they prevent any of that. I have been able to get in once a week, even though she is very busy, I get a call when someone cancels. I highly recommend Dr Turian
About Dr. Judith Turian, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1780696419
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turian works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Turian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turian.
