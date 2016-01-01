See All Counselors in Rockville, MD
Judith Walker, MSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Judith Walker, MSW

Counseling
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Judith Walker, MSW is a Counselor in Rockville, MD. 

Judith Walker works at Medpsych Health Services LLC in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medpsych Health Services LLC
    6237 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 378-2737
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Judith Walker?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Judith Walker, MSW
    How would you rate your experience with Judith Walker, MSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Judith Walker to family and friends

    Judith Walker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Judith Walker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Judith Walker, MSW.

    About Judith Walker, MSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811177173
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Walker accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Judith Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Judith Walker works at Medpsych Health Services LLC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Judith Walker’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Judith Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Judith Walker, MSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.