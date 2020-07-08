Judy Balber, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judy Balber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judy Balber, LPC
Judy Balber, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Master Of Science Counseling.
- 1 4445 Alpha Rd Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (214) 802-4633
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I am so glad I found Judy in 2019. I struggled with anxiety and shame that was keeping me from a life of joy. Judy’s compassion made me feel safe and supported as I recovered. Her rationally-based approach has given me lasting tools to break down these issues on my own. I am happy to say that I feel more empowered and productive than ever before. Choosing to get help and finding Judy has been one of the best decisions I have ever made.
- Counseling
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1073700589
- Texas Correctional Facility
- Master Of Science Counseling
- University of Illinois at Chicago
