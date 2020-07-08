See All Counselors in Dallas, TX
Judy Balber, LPC

Counseling
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Judy Balber, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Master Of Science Counseling.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4445 Alpha Rd Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75244 (214) 802-4633

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 08, 2020
    Jul 08, 2020
I am so glad I found Judy in 2019. I struggled with anxiety and shame that was keeping me from a life of joy. Judy's compassion made me feel safe and supported as I recovered. Her rationally-based approach has given me lasting tools to break down these issues on my own. I am happy to say that I feel more empowered and productive than ever before. Choosing to get help and finding Judy has been one of the best decisions I have ever made.
    — Jul 08, 2020
    About Judy Balber, LPC

    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Correctional Facility
    • Master Of Science Counseling
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judy Balber, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judy Balber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Judy Balber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Judy Balber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judy Balber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judy Balber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judy Balber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

