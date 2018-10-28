Judy Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Judy Cole, NP
Overview
Judy Cole, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in McMinnville, TN.
Judy Cole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Linda A Foster DO1589 Sparta St Ste 201, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 815-0050
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Judy Cole?
My visit was really awesome. You could not do any better she has a really good bedside manner. Also when she comes into your room she let's you know that she cares about all her patients each and every way. She goes above and beyond . Thank you sovery very much. Q
About Judy Cole, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1952454332
Frequently Asked Questions
Judy Cole accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judy Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Judy Cole works at
2 patients have reviewed Judy Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judy Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judy Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judy Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.