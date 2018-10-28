See All Family Doctors in McMinnville, TN
Judy Cole, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Judy Cole, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Judy Cole, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in McMinnville, TN. 

Judy Cole works at Linda A Foster DO in McMinnville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Linda A Foster DO
    1589 Sparta St Ste 201, McMinnville, TN 37110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 815-0050
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Judy Cole?

    Oct 28, 2018
    My visit was really awesome. You could not do any better she has a really good bedside manner. Also when she comes into your room she let's you know that she cares about all her patients each and every way. She goes above and beyond . Thank you sovery very much. Q
    Jessica Scruggs in Mcminnville , TN — Oct 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Judy Cole, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Judy Cole, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Judy Cole to family and friends

    Judy Cole's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Judy Cole

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Judy Cole, NP.

    About Judy Cole, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952454332
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judy Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Judy Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Judy Cole works at Linda A Foster DO in McMinnville, TN. View the full address on Judy Cole’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Judy Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judy Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judy Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judy Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Judy Cole, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.