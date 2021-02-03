Dr. Dassler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judy Dassler, OD
Overview of Dr. Judy Dassler, OD
Dr. Judy Dassler, OD is an Optometrist in Surfside, FL.
Dr. Dassler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dassler's Office Locations
-
1
Purcell Eye Center9543 Harding Ave, Surfside, FL 33154 Directions (305) 866-7247
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dassler?
Awesome eye doc. Been going there for years. smart, patient and very professional
About Dr. Judy Dassler, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1578738159
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dassler accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dassler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dassler works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dassler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dassler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dassler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dassler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.