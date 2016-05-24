Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judy Lee, PHD
Overview
Dr. Judy Lee, PHD is a Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
L. Maile Labasan Ph.d. Inc.1600 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1306, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 949-7444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is amazing - truly changed my life! She is so perceptive, insightful, understanding and clear. She specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy. Working with her has made my life so much more meaningful and fulfilling. Beforehand i was depressed, anxious, and lonely; now i am a strong, confident individual who loves and accepts herself. i live for myself instead of for others now. highly recommend!
About Dr. Judy Lee, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1497073647
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.