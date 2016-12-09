See All Counselors in Lithia Springs, GA
Dr. Judy Schneider, PHD

Counseling
Overview

Dr. Judy Schneider, PHD is a Counselor in Lithia Springs, GA. 

Dr. Schneider works at Kerri Golding PA in Lithia Springs, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kerri Golding PA
    Kerri Golding PA
561 Thornton Rd Ste R, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
(770) 942-4529
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 09, 2016
    I've been seeing "Judy" (1st mtg she tells me to call her Judy-how awesome and she meant it) since 2006. In the beginning, I'd have weekly visits and now I see her on a "need" basis. She's very knowledgeable & experienced. I know she cares and wants the best for me. She is in this business for the people not the money, i.e. Recently, I desperately needed a visit. With no availability in the time frame "she" knew I needed. She talked with me over the phone, no charge. Amazing doctor.
    Pepper Lynn Frady in Douglasville, GA — Dec 09, 2016
    About Dr. Judy Schneider, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194874727
