Judy Seymore, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Judy Seymore, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8240 W Charleston Blvd Ste 4, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 220-7633
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 11, 2018
    Dr. Seymore is a very warm, insightful, and supportive woman. She tells me when I am being irrational, but also praises me for every achievement I've made in my pyschiatric progress. I always leave feeling better than when I went in. Thanks Dr. Seymore!
    Bailey — Jun 11, 2018
    Photo: Judy Seymore, PSY
    About Judy Seymore, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902881709
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judy Seymore, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judy Seymore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Judy Seymore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Judy Seymore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judy Seymore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judy Seymore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judy Seymore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

