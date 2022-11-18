Dr. Sobczak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judy Sobczak, PHD
Overview
Dr. Judy Sobczak, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Novi, MI.
Dr. Sobczak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Judy M. Sobczak Phd PC28175 Haggerty Rd Ste 101, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 994-7690
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobczak?
I've seen four different therapists in the past 14 years. Judy is the absolute best! She listens and takes notes (like therapists are supposed to), explains why other people behave the way they do, helps me to set healthy boundaries and genuinely cares about my well-being. She is really helping me heal from my abusive childhood and realize what a normal world is supposed to look like--what behavior I should and shouldn't accept from other people.
About Dr. Judy Sobczak, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871502393
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobczak works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobczak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobczak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.