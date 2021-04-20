See All Acupuncturists in Jacksonville, FL
Julee Miller, AP

Acupuncture
4.9 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Julee Miller, AP is an Acupuncturist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from American College Of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine.

Julee Miller works at Health Pointe Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Pointe Jacksonville LLC
    3840 Belfort Rd Ste 305, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 448-0046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Moxibustion Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Julee Miller, AP

    • Acupuncture
    • English
    • 1780823690
    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine
    • Maryville College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julee Miller, AP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julee Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julee Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julee Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julee Miller works at Health Pointe Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Julee Miller’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Julee Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julee Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julee Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julee Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

