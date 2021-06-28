See All Urologists in Toledo, OH
Juli Smelser, NP

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Toledo, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Juli Smelser, NP

Juli Smelser, NP is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. 

Juli Smelser works at McLaren St. Luke's Urology in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes
Dr. Salvador Peron, MD
Dr. Salvador Peron, MD
4.2 (32)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes.

Juli Smelser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren St. Luke's Urology
    3436 Granite Cir, Toledo, OH 43617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 887-8710
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2021
    Pleasant speaking and easy to talk to. Explained everything I needed and wanted to know.
    Glenn — Jun 28, 2021
    Photo: Juli Smelser, NP
    About Juli Smelser, NP

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104075761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juli Smelser, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juli Smelser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Juli Smelser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Juli Smelser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juli Smelser works at McLaren St. Luke's Urology in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Juli Smelser’s profile.

    Juli Smelser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Juli Smelser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juli Smelser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juli Smelser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

