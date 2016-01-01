See All Social Workers in Northborough, MA
Julia Ackerman, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julia Ackerman, LCSW

Social Work
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Northborough, MA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Julia Ackerman, LCSW

Julia Ackerman, LCSW is a Social Worker in Northborough, MA. 

Julia Ackerman works at Cynthia M. Poulos M.D., LLC in Northborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Social Workers
Compare with other nearby providers
David Rigo, LCSW
David Rigo, LCSW
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Julia Ackerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cynthia M. Poulos M.D., LLC
    17 South St # 19, Northborough, MA 01532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 203-7312
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julia Ackerman?

    Photo: Julia Ackerman, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Julia Ackerman, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julia Ackerman to family and friends

    Julia Ackerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julia Ackerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julia Ackerman, LCSW.

    About Julia Ackerman, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Social Work
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629283890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Ackerman, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julia Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Ackerman works at Cynthia M. Poulos M.D., LLC in Northborough, MA. View the full address on Julia Ackerman’s profile.

    Julia Ackerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Ackerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julia Ackerman, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.