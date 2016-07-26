Julia Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julia Brown, APRN
Overview of Julia Brown, APRN
Julia Brown, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Julia Brown's Office Locations
Agape Primary and Urgent Care, Internal Medicine1410 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 448-2228
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
Never a question of what she's doing. Always very attentive, even if she's not the one doing what is required. I have never seen her unpleasant or in any negative mood. Her entire staff are as helpful and as knowledgeable, as pleasant and as helpful as Julia Brown is. Thank you for being so incredible! Todd
About Julia Brown, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134479108
Julia Brown accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Julia Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Brown.
