Dr. Julia Connelly, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julia Connelly, PHD is a Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute

Dr. Connelly works at Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of Utah Behavioral Health Self Pay Clinic
    650 S Komas Dr Ste 206, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-5515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Julia Connelly, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1396915609
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
