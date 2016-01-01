See All Nurse Practitioners in Detroit, MI
Julia Echols, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Julia Echols, FNP

Julia Echols, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI. 

Julia Echols works at Oak Street Health Jefferson Village in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julia Echols' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Jefferson Village
    11260 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 331-6973

About Julia Echols, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033561188
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

