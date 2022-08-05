Julia Ellingwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julia Ellingwood, FNP-C
Overview of Julia Ellingwood, FNP-C
Julia Ellingwood, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Julia Ellingwood's Office Locations
Indiana Medical Associates LLC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Julia is an amazing provider! Takes time to talk to me, give me options, hear my perspective, and is overall genuine and caring! I cannot recommend her enough!
About Julia Ellingwood, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790199255
Frequently Asked Questions
Julia Ellingwood accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julia Ellingwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Julia Ellingwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Ellingwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Ellingwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Ellingwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.