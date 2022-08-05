See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Wayne, IN
Julia Ellingwood, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Julia Ellingwood, FNP-C

Julia Ellingwood, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Julia Ellingwood works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julia Ellingwood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Medical Associates LLC
    7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-2297
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Julia is an amazing provider! Takes time to talk to me, give me options, hear my perspective, and is overall genuine and caring! I cannot recommend her enough!
    Amber H — Aug 05, 2022
    Photo: Julia Ellingwood, FNP-C
    About Julia Ellingwood, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790199255
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Ellingwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julia Ellingwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Ellingwood works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Julia Ellingwood’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Julia Ellingwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Ellingwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Ellingwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Ellingwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

