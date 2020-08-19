Dr. Estrin-Rosselson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Estrin-Rosselson, OD
Overview of Dr. Julia Estrin-Rosselson, OD
Dr. Julia Estrin-Rosselson, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Dr. Estrin-Rosselson works at
Dr. Estrin-Rosselson's Office Locations
-
1
Special Eyes27 S Vail Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 368-9800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Estrin-Rosselson?
For the past 1.5 years, I have been trying to get contacts that work for me. Two optometrists and 10+ visits to both offices trying numerous contact brands and prescriptions left me very discouraged. I gave up and settled for contacts that allowed me to see fairly well (and having to wear readers along with contacts to see anything close up). I was referred to Dr Estrin by another physician who told me she was the best. Dr. Estrin listened carefully to my concerns, did a thorough exam and had me try a couple different contacts in the office. The 1st pair she had me try were perfect. I could actually see, both close up and far away. She had me try a couple different ones to ensure I had the right ones for me. I am now wearing trial lenses she gave me and am amazed at how well I can see. So glad to have finally found someone who is knowledgeable and competent!
About Dr. Julia Estrin-Rosselson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1821151689
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estrin-Rosselson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrin-Rosselson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrin-Rosselson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrin-Rosselson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrin-Rosselson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estrin-Rosselson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estrin-Rosselson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.