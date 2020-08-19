See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Julia Estrin-Rosselson, OD

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Julia Estrin-Rosselson, OD

Dr. Julia Estrin-Rosselson, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Dr. Estrin-Rosselson works at Special Eyes in Arlington Heights, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Estrin-Rosselson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Special Eyes
    27 S Vail Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 368-9800
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2020
    For the past 1.5 years, I have been trying to get contacts that work for me. Two optometrists and 10+ visits to both offices trying numerous contact brands and prescriptions left me very discouraged. I gave up and settled for contacts that allowed me to see fairly well (and having to wear readers along with contacts to see anything close up). I was referred to Dr Estrin by another physician who told me she was the best. Dr. Estrin listened carefully to my concerns, did a thorough exam and had me try a couple different contacts in the office. The 1st pair she had me try were perfect. I could actually see, both close up and far away. She had me try a couple different ones to ensure I had the right ones for me. I am now wearing trial lenses she gave me and am amazed at how well I can see. So glad to have finally found someone who is knowledgeable and competent!
    Carolyn W — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. Julia Estrin-Rosselson, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821151689
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Estrin-Rosselson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Estrin-Rosselson works at Special Eyes in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Estrin-Rosselson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrin-Rosselson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrin-Rosselson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estrin-Rosselson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estrin-Rosselson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

