Overview of Julia Greene, APRN

Julia Greene, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT. 

Julia Greene works at Apt Foundation in New Haven, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julia Greene's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Apt Foundation
    1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 321, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 781-4624
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 29, 2021
    I have a multitude of symptoms ranging from mild to severe and have required basically continuous treatment of various kinds over the past year or so. She gives me the time to tell her everything I think she needs to know to treat me effectively, listens well and considers my suggestions on possible diagnosis's where other nurses have brushed off or disregarded my complaints. I've gotten more referrals, medicine and treatment that works, here from her than I've probably gotten over the last decade and a half going from clinic to clinic, doctor to doctor.
    JR — Jul 29, 2021
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629543277
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Greene has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Julia Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Greene works at Apt Foundation in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Julia Greene’s profile.

    Julia Greene has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Greene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

