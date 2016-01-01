See All Pediatricians in Capitola, CA
Julia Greenwood, NP

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Julia Greenwood, NP

Julia Greenwood, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Capitola, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Julia Greenwood works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Capitola, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julia Greenwood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1820 41st Ave Ste D, Capitola, CA 95010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Child and Adolescent Development
Physical Disability
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents
Child and Adolescent Development
Physical Disability
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents

Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    About Julia Greenwood, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1801334230
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Greenwood, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Greenwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julia Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Greenwood works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Capitola, CA. View the full address on Julia Greenwood’s profile.

    Julia Greenwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Greenwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Greenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Greenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

