Julia Greenwood, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Julia Greenwood, NP
Julia Greenwood, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Capitola, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Julia Greenwood works at
Julia Greenwood's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1820 41st Ave Ste D, Capitola, CA 95010 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Julia Greenwood, NP
- Pediatrics
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1801334230
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Julia Greenwood accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julia Greenwood using Healthline FindCare.
Julia Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julia Greenwood works at
Julia Greenwood speaks Spanish.
Julia Greenwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Greenwood.
