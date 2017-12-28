Dr. Lacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julia Lacks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julia Lacks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Westborough, MA.
Locations
- 1 22 Summer St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 366-1717
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Intense listener. So comfortable talking to her that when leaving after a visit the sky is bluer and the bird song is louder and even more pleasing. Your not visiting a Dr. your sitting with a friend that helps clarify the confusion, that clears the rocky path, that smoothes the the bumpy road of your current journey, which in turn mikes the ride that much more enjoyable.
About Dr. Julia Lacks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720130552
