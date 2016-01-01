See All Nurse Practitioners in Woodland, CA
Julia Lowe, PA-C

Urgent Care Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Julia Lowe, PA-C

Julia Lowe, PA-C is an Urgent Care Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Woodland, CA. 

Julia Lowe works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Julia Lowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Julia Lowe, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Urgent Care Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1225069008
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

