Julia Max has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Julia Max, NP
Overview of Julia Max, NP
Julia Max, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Julia Max works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Julia Max's Office Locations
-
1
Planned Parenthood1055 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 616-1600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julia Max?
Julia is phenomenal! She is very down to earth, kind, patient and super friendly. She is very pleasant in explaining things, and takes the time to answer all the questions. I appreciate Julia! A kind-hearted provider that knows her stuff!
About Julia Max, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861761058
Frequently Asked Questions
Julia Max accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julia Max has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julia Max works at
2 patients have reviewed Julia Max. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Max.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Max, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Max appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.