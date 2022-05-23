See All Counselors in Deer Park, TX
Julia Douglass Meadows Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julia Douglass Meadows

Counseling
3.0 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Julia Douglass Meadows is a Counselor in Deer Park, TX. 

Julia Douglass Meadows works at Meadows Counseling Center in Deer Park, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meadows Counseling Center
    4650 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 794-0646
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julia Douglass Meadows?

    May 23, 2022
    Julia Meadows is an amazing therapist. I've been seeing her for almost a year now, doing just talk therapy, and I've always been happy with her. She knows when to push on a tough subject and when to ease up, especially when it comes to trauma healing. She has taught me so much about understanding my own emotions and how to not let them overwhelm me. Mrs. Meadows also is there for you to talk about the hard stuff, while also knowing when you are too overwhelmed to speak about the difficult things. Sometimes we just talk about StarWars when I'm too overwhelmed to talk about anything real in my life, and I really appreciate that. Mrs. Meadows is patient and wise, and also very knowledgeable. She goes the extra mile for her patients as well. She has taken the time to find and send extra resources to aid in the healing process, which were very useful to me. I hope to keep seeing her far into the future of my healing journey. :)
    RM — May 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julia Douglass Meadows
    How would you rate your experience with Julia Douglass Meadows?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julia Douglass Meadows to family and friends

    Julia Douglass Meadows' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julia Douglass Meadows

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julia Douglass Meadows.

    About Julia Douglass Meadows

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760670079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Douglass Meadows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Douglass Meadows works at Meadows Counseling Center in Deer Park, TX. View the full address on Julia Douglass Meadows’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Julia Douglass Meadows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Douglass Meadows.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Douglass Meadows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Douglass Meadows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julia Douglass Meadows?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.