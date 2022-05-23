Julia Douglass Meadows accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julia Douglass Meadows
Overview
Julia Douglass Meadows is a Counselor in Deer Park, TX.
Locations
Meadows Counseling Center4650 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536 Directions (832) 794-0646
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Julia Meadows is an amazing therapist. I've been seeing her for almost a year now, doing just talk therapy, and I've always been happy with her. She knows when to push on a tough subject and when to ease up, especially when it comes to trauma healing. She has taught me so much about understanding my own emotions and how to not let them overwhelm me. Mrs. Meadows also is there for you to talk about the hard stuff, while also knowing when you are too overwhelmed to speak about the difficult things. Sometimes we just talk about StarWars when I'm too overwhelmed to talk about anything real in my life, and I really appreciate that. Mrs. Meadows is patient and wise, and also very knowledgeable. She goes the extra mile for her patients as well. She has taken the time to find and send extra resources to aid in the healing process, which were very useful to me. I hope to keep seeing her far into the future of my healing journey. :)
About Julia Douglass Meadows
- Counseling
- English
- 1760670079
