Julia Melvin, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Julia Melvin, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Julia Melvin works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 30, 2022
    Nice person, informative, great communication
    Zack McInelly — Dec 30, 2022
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1104087881
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Medical Education
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

