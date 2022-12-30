Julia Melvin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Melvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julia Melvin, FNP-C
Overview
Julia Melvin, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Julia Melvin works at
Locations
Gastroenterology - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julia Melvin?
Nice person, informative, great communication
About Julia Melvin, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1104087881
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Julia Melvin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julia Melvin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julia Melvin
Julia Melvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Julia Melvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Melvin.
