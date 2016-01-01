Overview of Dr. Julia Naumes, OTD

Dr. Julia Naumes, OTD is an Occupational Therapist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Occupational Therapy, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University College and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Naumes works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.