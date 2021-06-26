See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Julia Navalta, NPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julia Navalta, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Julia Navalta, NPC

Julia Navalta, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Julia Navalta works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
5.0 (8)
View Profile

Julia Navalta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Business Park
    2831 Business Park Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 844-4848
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julia Navalta?

    Jun 26, 2021
    Wonderful, thorough, on time, kind, caring and trustworthy woman. I am so pleased to be in her care. Highly recommended.
    — Jun 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julia Navalta, NPC
    How would you rate your experience with Julia Navalta, NPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julia Navalta to family and friends

    Julia Navalta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julia Navalta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julia Navalta, NPC.

    About Julia Navalta, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871017400
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Navalta, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Navalta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julia Navalta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julia Navalta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Navalta works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Julia Navalta’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Julia Navalta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Navalta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Navalta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Navalta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julia Navalta, NPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.