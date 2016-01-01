See All Social Workers in Auburn Hills, MI
Julia Maccormack, LMSW

Clinical Social Work
Map Pin Small Auburn Hills, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Julia Maccormack, LMSW

Julia Maccormack, LMSW is a Clinical Social Worker in Auburn Hills, MI. 

Julia Maccormack works at Morc-Macomb-Oakland Regional Center in Auburn Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julia Maccormack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morc-Macomb-Oakland Regional Center
    Morc-Macomb-Oakland Regional Center
1270 Doris Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
(248) 209-6220
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Julia Maccormack, LMSW

    Specialties
    • Clinical Social Work
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922240878
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

