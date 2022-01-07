See All Nurse Practitioners in Shiloh, IL
Julia Wiegers, APRN

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Julia Wiegers, APRN

Julia Wiegers, APRN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Shiloh, IL. 

Julia Wiegers works at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine - Shiloh in Shiloh, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julia Wiegers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine - Shiloh
    1116 Hartman Ln, Shiloh, IL 62221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-9011
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gateway Regional Medical Center
  • Hshs Holy Family Hospital
  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Anxiety
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Julia Wiegers, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891899209
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.