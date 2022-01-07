Julia Wiegers, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Wiegers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julia Wiegers, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Julia Wiegers, APRN
Julia Wiegers, APRN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Shiloh, IL.
Julia Wiegers works at
Julia Wiegers' Office Locations
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine - Shiloh1116 Hartman Ln, Shiloh, IL 62221 Directions (618) 641-9011Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- Hshs Holy Family Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was having trouble with my ear the other day. Julie was very patient and kind. She answered my questions well. I’ve been seeing Julie for over a year. She does a wonderful job. I’ve been from doctor to doctor in the past. Those doctors would make me feel like I’m in an assembly line for their next patient. Julie does a fantastic job. I recommended my friend to her and she is very happy as well with Julie’s care.
About Julia Wiegers, APRN
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891899209
Julia Wiegers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julia Wiegers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julia Wiegers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Julia Wiegers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Wiegers.
