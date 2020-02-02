Dr. Wong-Ngan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Wong-Ngan, PHD
Overview of Dr. Julia Wong-Ngan, PHD
Dr. Julia Wong-Ngan, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Portland, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wong-Ngan's Office Locations
- 1 5331 SW Macadam Ave Ste 358, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 242-0490
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong-Ngan?
Outstanding !!!!!
About Dr. Julia Wong-Ngan, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1245327501
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong-Ngan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong-Ngan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong-Ngan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong-Ngan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong-Ngan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong-Ngan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.