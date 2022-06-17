Dr. Ang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julian Ang, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julian Ang, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Denver, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 425 S Cherry St Ste 600, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 333-0996
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ang is a wonderful and compassionate therapist. She is helping me deal with the loss of my Mother, depression, anxiety, several health issues and other emotional situations. I honestly can say that my life has changed in ways that I never thought possible due to her guidance and understanding. I highly recommend Dr. Ang as a therapist.
About Dr. Julian Ang, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710075890
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.