Dr. Osuji accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julian Osuji, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julian Osuji, PHD is a Psychologist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Osuji works at
Great Harbor Professional Counseling Pllc1400 Preston Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 665-8195
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Best Dr. he cured me from a serious concussion, first Dr. I would recomend by far!
- Psychology
- English
- 1992953111
Dr. Osuji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Osuji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osuji.
