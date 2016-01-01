Juliana Almanza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Juliana Almanza, FNP
Overview of Juliana Almanza, FNP
Juliana Almanza, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Long Beach, CA.
Juliana Almanza's Office Locations
- 1 6226 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 420-1388
San Antonio Doc4401 Atlantic Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 481-3500
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Juliana Almanza, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629022389
Juliana Almanza accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juliana Almanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Juliana Almanza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juliana Almanza.
