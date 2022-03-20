Juliana Miller, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juliana Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Juliana Miller, NP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Psychiatry Services180 Tuckerton Rd Ste 11, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not understanding all this bad feedback on Juliana. She has helped me so much over the years. She has incredible empathy, she is of great advice and she has been a rock for me. She adjusts my meds when I ask her to do so and is just a wonderful person and professional. She has grown to know me and has always been supportive and there for me when I needed her. Again, not getting the negative reviews.
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003853854
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Juliana Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Juliana Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juliana Miller speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Juliana Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juliana Miller.
