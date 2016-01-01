Juliana Weiss accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juliana Weiss, MSN
Overview of Juliana Weiss, MSN
Juliana Weiss, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Juliana Weiss works at
Juliana Weiss' Office Locations
-
1
Special Health Outreach To Urban Teens110 W 97th St, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 749-1820
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juliana Weiss?
About Juliana Weiss, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972018356
Frequently Asked Questions
Juliana Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juliana Weiss works at
Juliana Weiss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Juliana Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juliana Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juliana Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.