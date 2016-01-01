Julianna Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julianna Lucas, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Julianna Lucas, CNP
Julianna Lucas, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beachwood, OH.
Julianna Lucas works at
Julianna Lucas' Office Locations
-
1
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-1300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julianna Lucas?
About Julianna Lucas, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285181495
Frequently Asked Questions
Julianna Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julianna Lucas works at
Julianna Lucas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julianna Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julianna Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julianna Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.